“I asked to be allowed to die”: the hard story of Emilia Clarke who almost lost her life at the age of 24

Emilia Clarke is one of the most beloved actresses of her generation, both for her talent, for her charisma, and for her iconic character as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

However, not everything has been smooth sailing for the 36-year-old actress, as the stress of her sudden fame caused her to have two aneurysms in 2011 and 2013.

The star has said that his case is a complete miracle: he lacks brain mass, he did not remember his name, he stammered words without any meaning; but still he managed to recover.

Emilia Clarke

The first aneurysm: she asked to be allowed to die

In 2019, he decided to tell everything he experienced in The New Yorker newspaper. The interpreter confessed that she was 23 years old when she felt the pressure of her character that launched her to fame.

“I felt exposed in many ways. In the first episode, I appeared naked and at press conferences I always get the same question, with a few variations: ‘You play a strong woman, and yet you take your clothes off. Why?’ Then, in her mind, it was answered: “How many men do I have to kill to prove myself?”

On February 11, 2011, while at the Crouch End gym, he developed a severe headache. “I felt like a rubber band was squeezing my brain. I tried to ignore the pain, but I couldn’t. I told my coach that I had to take a break,” she recounted.

The British said that “the pain clogged my head more and more. She knew what was happening – my brain was damaged.”

She was admitted to Whittington Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery. She had had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture that is usually fatal.

Emilia Clarke

“My full name is Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke, but I couldn’t remember it. Nonsense words came out of my mouth and I panicked”, as a result of the brain trauma she began to suffer from what is called aphasia.

“I needed to remember my parts of a script, but now I couldn’t even remember my name.” Her voice was her work, and that’s why she asked the doctors “to let her die,” she recalled. Thanks to intensive therapy, after a week she overcame her aphasia.

Emilia Clarke in G.O.T.

the second operation

Emilia’s second operation was in 2013, while she was in New York doing a Broadway play, Holly Golightly. However, coming out of surgery she woke up screaming in pain.

There was a hemorrhage and she had to be operated on again. “The recovery was even more painful than it had been after the first surgery. She looked like she had been through a war more gruesome than any Daenerys had ever experienced,” she stated.

However, Clarke managed to get over these two episodes and decided to found a charity, called Same You. In it she offers treatment to people recovering from brain injuries.