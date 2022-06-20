“I asked to be allowed to die”

Bruce Willis retires from the world of interpretation after 30 years of experience. This has been communicated by the family of the action film icon, who used social networks to announce the reason that led the interpreter to make this difficult decision. The actor suffers from aphasia, a disorder that causes the loss of the ability to express or understand language due to damage to the brain areas responsible for controlling this function. “It’s a really difficult time for our family,” his wife and his five children expressed his pain.

Bruce Wilis retires from movies after being diagnosed with aphasia

The usual thing is that whoever suffers this symptom derived from a brain injury affect your expression in different ways: errors when using the words, pronouncing them out of order or omitting them or having difficulty using the term that is intended to be used. Finally, it could lead to stuttering or, in worse cases, to muteness. Depending on its severity, the patient will present a variable capacity for recovery. If the damage is mild, the patient may regain language skills without treatment. However, most need rehabilitation at the hands of experts, being a fairly slow process and with a variable degree of recovery.

Bruce has not been the only known face that has had to deal with this disorder. Emilia Clarkeprotagonist of ‘Game of Thrones’, had his harsh testimony with aphasia after suffering two aneurysms while filming the first season of this series, when she glimpsed that she was about to fulfill her dream of becoming a renowned actress. “She was terrified for the attention, for a business she barely ran, for honoring the trust the creators had placed in me. I felt, in every way, exposed”, contextualized the British in ‘The New Yorker’.

To alleviate this stress, she began working with a personal trainer and during a session with him she began to experience some discomfort. “I felt like a rubber band was squeezing my brain. I tried to ignore the pain, but I couldn’t. I told him I had to take a break. Almost dragging myself I reached the locker room. I got to the bathroom and knelt down, nauseous. While the pain pierced my head more and more”, Emilia recalled these symptoms, who had to be rushed to the hospital with a weak pulse and vomiting bile.

After an MRI, the diagnosis was clear: a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a life-threatening type of stroke caused by bleeding into the space surrounding the brain. Clarke had to undergo surgery to seal the aneurysm and avoid terrible consequences or even death. “I was released from the ICU after four days and told that the big hurdle was getting through the first two weeks. If I managed it without complications, a good recovery was possible”, recalled the British author, who days later, in full recovery, began to notice the language disorder that has withdrawn Willis from the cinema.

Emilia Clarke suffered aphasia after a stroke

“One night, after I had passed that two-week mark, a nurse woke me up and, as part of a series of cognitive exercises, asked my name. My full name is Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke. But he couldn’t remember. Nonsense words came out of my mouth and I panicked. I had never experienced fear like that. I could see my life flashing by and it wasn’t worth living. I am an actress, I need to remember my texts and now I couldn’t even remember my name”, the actress felt terrified, who was about to throw in the towel.