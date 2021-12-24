“I ate it to cure my brain” – Libero Quotidiano





James David Russell is a 39-year-old American who has been officially accused of “Cannibal acts”. According to Idaho magistrates, he cooked and ate some pieces of his neighbor’s corpse. The man has been in prison since September on charges of killing the 70-year-old David Flaget, his neighbor. Now, however, new and disturbing clues have emerged that further aggravate his trial situation.





In the house where the lifeless body of the neighbor was found, the agents also discovered a bowl and a microwave oven “full of blood”: not only that, because a knife and a bag covered with traces were also found. blood. Thanks to the tests conducted by the forensic, it was possible to ascertain the belonging of that blood to the victim, after which a very scrupulous inspection of the corpse allowed the investigators to discover that some parts of the body had been “cut and removed”.





Hence the accusations of cannibalism against the 39-year-old, who allegedly cooked the parts detached from the corpse in a microwave oven and then ate them. According to the indictment, Russell is convinced that he had to feed on the corpse of the neighbor because he would have “Cured his brain”. The trial for cannibalism is set for December 28th.