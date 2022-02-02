I attempted suicide after the mistreatment of Marlon Brando

During an interview with Jessica Chastain for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the legendary actress Rita Moreno spoke about her tumultuous relationship with Marlon Brandowho she was with for eight years in the 1950s.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story actress – who starred with Brando in 1969 in The night of the next day by Hubert Cornfield – recalled of trying to “end” his life one night while he was at his home: “I tried to end my life with some pills, I was in her house. That’s how I tried to do it“, explained the star.”I didn’t understand that if I killed the pathetic, sad, mistreated Rita that I had inside of me, everything else would be gone too. Even the real me. That was it. I tried once. “

Moreno, 90, explained that Marlon Brando was bad “when it came to women” and that he was a “different person” when he was dating her. “In the end, yes, it was exciting to be with Marlon. Oh, my God, it was exciting“, he recalled about the late actor, died at the age of 80 in 2004. “He was extraordinary in many, many ways, but he was also a bad boy. To him I was a kind of doormat most of the time. Whenever he lied, I would look at him and say, ‘Marlon, look at me.’ And he was starting to smile with that smile of his – I don’t want to use a dirty word – that shit smile. For me it was an open book and that’s why he loved me, but he also took advantage of it to mistreat me in many ways.“

