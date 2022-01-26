I attended the meeting on the pedophile priest

Ratzinger admits to having participated in the meeting in which it was decided to host a pedophile priest in the diocese he led at the time in Munich.

The Pope emeritus Benedict XVI changes version on its position on the child abuse occurred inGerman archdiocese of Munich and Freising, led by him for over five years, and admits to having participated in the famous meeting of 1980 in which he had discussed precisely the future of some priests accused of pedophilia and then readmitted to pastoral activity. An important clarification given that it confirms the fact that Joseph Ratzinger knew of the abuses and conduct of some priests between the 1970s and 1980s, now at the center of an investigation by the German authority on pedophilia in the local Catholic Church. As his secretary, Monsignor Georg Ganswein, explained to the KNA agency, the previous report according to which Benedict XVI was not present at the summit was the result of a mistake made in good faith. In practice, “the result of an error in the editorial elaboration of his statement”.

Pope Ratzinger at his brother’s funeral

Benedict XVI participated in the summit for the transfer of the pedophile priest

“Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had the report sent by the Munich law firm. He is currently reading carefully the statements contained therein, which fill him with shame and pain for the suffering inflicted on the victims. It will take some time to read it in full. However, he now wishes to clarify that, contrary to what was stated at the hearing, participated in the assembly of the Ordinariate of January 15, 1980”Explained Ganswein. In fact, the report states that Benedict would not have taken action against four priests accused of sexual abuse of minors when he was archbishop of Munich, a position that the then Cardinal Ratzinger held between 1977 and 1982, and that his statements on his absence from the meeting in question lacked credibility.

Joseph Ratzinger, then cardinal, with Pope John Paul II

The case of the pedophile priest housed in the diocese of Munich

Pope Ratzinger therefore participated in the meeting of January 15, 1980 in which the prelates decided to transfer a pedophile priest Peter Hullermann, accused of abusing an 11-year-old boy in Essen. Now while admitting his presence, Ratzinger nevertheless continues to argue that on that occasion the reinstatement of the priest in the pastoral activity was not decided, which happened later, but only his reception for the duration of the therapeutic treatment to which he was subjected and which took place in Munich. “The statement that the pastoral office of the priest in question was not decided at that meeting remains objectively correct, as documented by the documents. Rather, the request was only accepted for accommodation during his therapeutic treatment in Munich, ”explained Ganswein.

“Abuses fill him with shame and pain”

The priest was convicted only in 1986 for pedophilia and distribution of pornographic material but with suspension of the sentence and so the following year he was fully reinstated and assigned as curate and parish administrator, a position he held for twenty years. “Benedict XVI is close to his former archdiocese and diocese of origin these days and is very close to it in its efforts to clarify. Think above all of the victims who have suffered sexual abuse and indifference ”concluded Ganswein.