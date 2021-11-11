«I beat Covid. Now I will be testimonial of the …

He also won this race, the one against Covid. Now he will have to take care of himself and look after himself for a while but Pippo has also crossed this line. Filippo Pozzato left the San Bortolo hospital in Vicenza today, where he was hospitalized on Wednesday 3 November with severe pneumonia due to Covid. “I’m happy. This morning they took off my oxygen and I respond very well – he told The Gazzetta dello Sport -. I have been negative for Covid since yesterday and in recent days they have almost completely removed my oxygen. My body reacts well. Now I go home, I continue with the exams and the monitoring ».

Pozzato remained hospitalized in the Vicenza hospital, the Covid pneumology department for almost ten days “I began to feel ill on Friday 22 October, three days before I got vaccinated – said the former champion – I had already set the vaccine for Monday 25, but on Friday I began to feel unwell. Chills, fever, then the difficulty of breathing, getting stronger and more insistent: it is not a joke. Then the hospitalization in Vicenza ».

«Now I want to commit to being a testimonial for vaccination. I repeat: “vaccinate yourselves”. If I had, I wouldn’t have gone to the hospital. And we must respect those who work in the hospital. We will monitor my antibodies and as soon as possible I will vaccinate myself. ‘