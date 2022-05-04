“I believe in love”: Kim Kardashian in love with Pete Davidson, admits that she wants to marry one more time

Kim Kardashian despite three failed marriages does not rule out committing one more timeso we would not be surprised if in a short time he announces a formal commitment with Peter Davidson.

And it is that In the preview of the new chapter of “The Kardashians”, the socialite talks with her mother Kris Jenner and other friends about the probability that exists for her to reach the altar once again.

“I believe in love…That’s why, hopefully, there will only be one more wedding for me. Fourth time is the charm!”says the 41-year-old businesswoman.

Photo: Capture YouTube

It was last March when Kim signed her divorce with Kanye West and after a great confrontation in courtthe couple agreed to have joint custody of their children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Before being married to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian married music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and with NBA player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson since they formalized their relationship on social networks with a couple of photos, they are more often shown in public. His most recent appearance occurred in the MET Gala 2022 this week, where she wore a sparkly Balenciaga dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, while Davidson, 28, wore a black suit and Prada sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson together at the MET Gala 2022

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

The socialite drew attention with her dress tight to the body, since in order to wear it she had to lose an average of seven kilos and look spectacular, just as Marilyn Monroe did when she used it to sing to the American president, John F. Kennedy, in 1962 .

