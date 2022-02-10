“I believe in salvation. Spalletti exceptional”

The run-up to salvation for the Napoli Women restarted after the away success against Fiorentina for 0-2a victory that brought the blues back to one point from the fourth from last place in the standings currently occupied from Empoli. The three points gave enthusiasm to the team and to the whole environment. To talk about the moment you live in the blue house, the editorial staff of Space Naples interviewed the coach of Napoli Women, Roberto Castorina which, together with Giulia Domenichettitook over in November from the exonerated mister Pistolesi.

Napoli Feminine, Mr. Castorina: “I believe in salvation”

What are the feelings after these first months in Naples and after the victory in Florence?

“When we arrived we had a clear idea of ​​the difficult situation. I found a team that had some foundations to which I put my ideas, as all coaches rightly do. I do not deny that the results, especially of the first two games with Empoli and Pomigliano were very delicate, we missed them and I am the first to be responsible. However I always thought that the team had the potential to reach the goal of salvation. It is clear that the results are the ones that give the spark, but we worked a lot, especially from a mental point of view. I never thought this team could be relegated, then anything can happen in football. Sunday’s victory was important because it gave you an injection of confidence, it crowned a journey of several weeks of work and then we hooked up to the salvation train. There will be a lot of work and improvement, but something seems to have clicked in the head. With Fiorentina it was a good performance, just like we did against Inter and Roma.

What aspect do I like most about the team? The curiosity. Because girls ask, they ask, they are very curious to learn. They want to learn, thirst for learning and improving. So I can say that I have a curious team, who want to learn. This is something I really like about the team. The coach must be good at conveying the principles of the game, but today a coach must be above all good at communicating. You can have the best ideas in the world, but if you don’t know how to convey them, you struggle. I realized this in the course of my experiences also in men’s football “.

The setting in Naples

How was the setting in Naples? What city did he find and what society did he find?

I know the South well because I have been there in various experiences as a footballer. Then, even though I was born in Genoa, I have my father who is from Catania, so I’m half southern. I have it in my blood. Then I’m a guy who settles right away, I haven’t had any kind of backlash. Then, oh well, we are talking about Naples, a beautiful city. In my career I also had the opportunity to go on the bench at the San Paolo when I was at Genoa when I was very young.

Society and the differences with men’s football

The club I found at Napoli Female is extremely helpful. He made available to the coach and staff everything we needed, but above all they trusted us. The company, starting with president Carlino, have always shown themselves to be present and passionate, but have never put pressure on. President Carlino is a really nice character, he puts his heart into it, he also sends me nice messages after games. We are talking about a president who trusts the staff and the technical guide and makes you feel the confidence, he is not at all intrusive. In men’s football, on the other hand, this happens, I have never asked myself why, but perhaps why in men’s football there are many people who believe they are competent at a football level but unfortunately they are not. I’ll give you an example: if I call a plumber at home, because I have no skills, I leave it to him. If I need to change a light bulb, I change it, but I don’t invade the field of others. Everyone has their own skills “.

The memory of Spalletti at the time of Empoli: “A predestined”

With mister Roberto Castorina we also made a journey into the past, back to 1996that is when he was coached by Luciano Spalletti at Empoli. The current Napoli coach was in his first career coaching experience and that year won the Serie C championshipobtaining promotion to Serie B, and also won the Serie C Italian Cup beating Modena in the final.

“I went to Empoli when I was very young, I was 18-19 years old, I entered the Montella exchange. He went to the Genoa and I did the reverse. I didn’t do well that year because of me, particularly because that year I was also in the military and I only came back on Fridays and so I trained with the team just to finish. I remember Mr. Spalletti well, I played 12-13 games. He taught me so many things that I will never forget. Something particular? The movements, I was a playmaker / winger and he told me how to move. I realized that he was a great coach a few years later, having experiences with other coaches. He could enter your head like few others, his greatest quality was that of communication. He is an excellent communicator and I am convinced that he has also improved over the years. He taught me movements I had never seen before, he cured everything. He was already good at the time and about 25 years have passed, now he will have improved to the nth degree.

What was Spalletti like inside the locker room? In the preparation he was precise, he massacred us and was pissed if it was not so. He told us’ can you trust me? And then we have to go do this’. She convinced you, also because he was a person with a strong character who looked you in the eye and told you frankly what he was up to and what not. If he had to resort to confrontation, the coach didn’t think twice and did it. Temperamentally he was a very strong person, he remains impressed on you.

Castorina says: the quality I would steal from Spalletti

A quality that I would steal from him? The character aspect is much more decisive than me. On that I feel I have to improve, even if in the relationship between players and players I have changed my way of approaching. Women learn earlier, they are more predisposed. If you tell them something 2-3 times they immediately assimilate, with males it is more complex. In general the woman applies more and, if I had to say it all, today I don’t feel the need to change my career path. On the contrary, I feel much more stimulated to work in women’s football.

The essential difference between men’s and women’s football is not the technical level, but the physical and organic structure. When I hear ‘women are scarcer than men’, I say you don’t understand anything. Girls for me are my little girls. I am 45 years old and I have a 6 year old daughter, woe to anyone who touches them. And they give you so much, even more than men. They open up more, they express emotions more than males and you have to be good at understanding and managing it. At the beginning of the season I had 2-3 offers from the men’s Serie D but I refused them because I wanted to continue my journey in women’s football.

The difficulties with Ferrero at Sampdoria

At the beginning of the year Sampdoria has acquired the sporting title of Florentia San Gimignano (former team of Mr. Castorina, ed), like this I went to speak with the president Massimo Ferrero to understand if there were the conditions to continue the adventure there. I went to Genoa, after 3 hours of meeting I left the club office and said ‘gentlemen, with all due respect, but I’m not doing this with this’. I preferred to stay put rather than work with a president with whom there was no agreement of views “.

Castorina: “Napoli fighting for the Scudetto with Inter and Milan, Juve out of the game”

A comment also on how the seasons of Napoli Feminine and Napoli of Spalletti will end.

For us it is obviously salvation, we believe it. Much will pass from the match with the Verona (last in the standings, will be played in Cercola next February 26, ed), while Empoli will have to play against the leaders Juventus. Should we be able to beat the Scala and Juve should win in Tuscany, we could overtake them and exit the relegation zone. Therefore for us the match against Verona takes on fundamental importance. We will also recover some players who are currently injured.

Regarding the championship of Napoli, I think he can play for the Scudetto. Inter’s defeat in the derby has reopened everything. Juventus, on the other hand, I still see it too far behind to be able to recover, even if he never dies, but he has to recover on three teams and it is more difficult. If he wins in Bergamo he may still have some hope. Obviously I hope Spalletti winsis a great coach and would give this city the immense joy it deserves ”.

Pasquale Giacometti