I bought Kim Kardashian’s Skims leggings – had to have them altered, they looked like the Captain Underpants costume

A SKIMS shopper was unimpressed with the brand’s faux leather leggings and had to have them altered before wearing them.

Fatou revealed her reaction to the new pair of pants in a series of TikTok videos, insisting they looked like a costume for Captian Underpants.

Fatou, known as Fa2chainz on TikTok, shared a video of herself unboxing Kim Kardashian Skims Faux Leather Leggings, $98.

She captioned the video: “Idk if I keep or come back I’m so conflicted. »

“So my order of Skims came in, and I got the leather pants. And b***h, the crotch gives Captain Underpants.

“It’s giving Captain Superslip…I don’t know,” she said hesitantly.

Fatou shared another TikTok video of her wearing the pants.

She said, “This is what they look like. The crotch is less pronounced when you put them on but you can still see…and they’re extra long. »

As the video shows, the pants were dragging on the floor.

“I’m 5’4, I wear three inch heels and they’re also long. »

One person commented in their video, “Why are all his pants so long?! Kim is also a shorty…they are cute in you. »

Another person wrote: “Wait but they look so good! »

Although many people thought it looked great on Fatou, she ended up giving the pants to a friend instead.

Her friend made the pants, which Fatou needed to wear.

One TikTok user commented, “Where did the captain’s underwear go? »

“Omg she looks iconic,” another person wrote.

One person asked, “Did she bend them? They fit me so high waisted. »

Fatou replied, “She adjusted the size to make it a lower size. »