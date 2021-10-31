I bought myself a Model Y and I’ll tell you about it

I bought myself a Model Y as a gift. Thus begins an email from a Roman reader, who shares his first impressions of the new Tesla here. A few days ago it was Franco’s turn to talk about his first impact with an EV, a VW ID.3.

from Luigi Conti

“SI have been following the world of electric cars for several years, at first with a bit of skepticism linked above all the charging times and autonomy. Over time, however, I slowly changed my opinion, looking above all at the evolution of the Tesla. And in the end I was convinced“.

I bought myself a Model Y: some fears, immediately dispelled

“I bought a Model Y delivered to me at the end of September. And I must say that despite my fears (I come from a Turbo-diesel SUV from 110 hp) of not being able to manage the power of the Tesla, after a few km I calmed down. Of course, when I happen to accelerate to get out of the traffic in Rome, I still get ‘scared’, but in the end I also find it funny. The car is well done, properly assembled. The cleanliness of the interiors, which at first might be a bit confusing, is instead a plus of these cars. No buttons, levers and knobs around to learn by heart. Once configured via the touch screen to your needs, you hardly have any more driving distractions. Commands all a voice: air conditioning, lights, wipers, music… And don’t miss a beat. In the trunk there is too much space and by folding the rear seats it becomes a sort of pick-up“.

I did 1,500 km for about 90 euros

“Driveability is incredible. It is much closer to that of a sedan than an SUV. Unfortunately, I cannot recharge at home yet, although I have the possibility. But, fortunately, there are 8 Supercharger V3 columns about ten km from home and then I solve it like this. Although I was expecting a lower price of the energy that is 0.43 € / Kwh. Despite this, I have traveled 1,500 km consuming 194 KW / h (133 w / h) spending about 90 euros. Defects? Yes, of course. Eg the turning radius a bit ‘wide, the visibility from the rear window reduced (but there are so many rear cameras in case of need). And the impossibility, however, of using the front chambers in maneuvering as in the previous one SUV Nissan. On the bad roads of Rome the suspensions are a bit stiff. The overall judgment, however, is that Model Y is a fantastic car and I wouldn’t go back to a heat engine for any reason“.

Loading... Advertisements

See also our video test of the Tesla Model Y

– You want to be a part of our community and stay informed? Sign up for free at newsletter and channel YouTube