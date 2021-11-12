“I bought myself and I’m the man to beat in the Venice dressing room. I’ll tell you my tips”
Four goals and two assists in nine appearances for Mattia Aramu. The +4 obtained against Rome by the playmaker of the lagoons certified his magic moment. We talked to him exclusively about this and, of course, about Fantasy Football.
Aramu and his moment
Impossible not to start talking about Mourinho’s recent victory against Roma, with goals and assists for Mattia Aramu. “First of all it was nice to win, a strong emotion, because when you win against a big team it is always a source of pride and for this we are very happy for the three points. Then the goal and the assist are thanks to the team because I give my best. thanks to them”.
How exciting was the promotion for you?
“It was the highest peak of my career. Promoting to Serie A in such a difficult league is something fantastic.”
Did you expect this start by Venezia?
“We had some difficulties at the beginning of the season, especially because we have many foreign players as well as many players, like me, in the first real year of Serie A. It was not easy to approach but now we have recovered and are realizing our potential. With the work we will find other good results “.
You have been coached by two promising young coaches like Dionisi and Zanetti. What kind of coach am I?
“They are modern coaches who play football; they are very intelligent and good at understanding the moments of the match. Thanks to them I emerged because I fully share their playing philosophy. They made the most of my characteristics, as well as those of the whole team. rest of the team. They have been fundamental for my growth. “
The perfect script wanted me to score my first A goal against Torino.
“On the spot I only thought about scoring a goal, but I can say that it was necessarily a question of fate, there are no other explanations. At the end of the game I thought about how strange it was to score the first goal in Serie A against the team in which I had started “.
It is not easy to score a penalty against the giant Milinkovic-Savic.
“True, because he is very strong on penalties and it is no coincidence that he is doing an excellent championship. I already knew him because we had retired together in Turin, and therefore it was also more difficult for this reason”.
How much did Venice make you grow?
“Venice was my rebirth, because here I expressed myself in the best possible way and only here did the real Mattia come out”.
Aramu and Fantasy Football
The discussion then moves on to Fantasy Football, passion of the number 10 orange-black-green. “Yes, I play with it and I like it.”
You are practically already an idol of many fantasy coaches. Let’s say that many followed you from B. Do you like it?
“This is something that makes me really proud and I’m happy about it, because I also get so many messages of appreciation from fantasy football players. I always think about the downside, though; I hope I don’t get too much criticism if I go a little bit worse during the season, but rather to be encouraged “.
You are proof that for the fantasy coaches following Serie B is always useful.
“Yes, if you are also attentive to Serie B then you are more prepared on bets, which are the ones that make the difference to fantasy football”.
You have scored 17 out of 19 penalties. Are you someone who goes on instinct or who studies goalkeepers?
“I go absolutely by instinct; I show up on the spot and decide where to shoot. I don’t like to think about the statistics or where a goalkeeper has thrown himself in the last three times. Where I feel like kicking, football.”
Do you have another big in your sights after Roma?
“If they bring points, I want to score against anyone. I don’t think too far, but only about Bologna after the break. Maybe I hope to score there, because I set my goals day after day.”
Advice chapter: of the many names new to Venice, which ones impressed you the most?
“There are many interesting young people here in Venice, even if Busio and Ampadu in my opinion are very promising young people, which, not surprisingly, have already shown themselves at the beginning of the season. Svoboda himself and Johnsen are also confirming themselves after an excellent year in Serie B. They are all juggling well in my opinion. “
In addition to fantasy football, are Call of Duty and Fifa also good passions for you?
“Yes, I admit it, I have a professional gamer position at home, and I really like playing PlayStation. We do a lot of internal team challenges; we have the Fifa group where we often write to each other and we play both one on one and with Fifa Ultimate Team. This is also a passion that we share. “
Aramu and the Venice Fantasy Football League
Fantasy football is a game that involves, and does so also in the Venice dressing room, where Mattia Aramu participates in a league of 10 teams. “It’s me, Vacca, the two physiotherapists in pairs, Lezzerini, Okereke, Modolo, Ceccaroni, Forte, Svoboda and Mazzocchi”.
Ritual question: did you buy yourself?
“Yes, sure, I got myself in the squad by threatening anyone who would auction me. I’m kidding, of course, but they knew I had to have me in the squad.”
How many credits?
“I should have spent about ten, because in spite of everything there were physiotherapists who had tried to raise my price knowing that I was motivated to take me. They were smart because they knew I would go all the way but then I told them to stop”.
How do you experience fantasy football in the locker room?
“We make fun of each other a lot, also because we have been doing it for three years at Venezia and it has become a ritual for us. This year to be honest we take it a little more lightly since we are in Serie A, while the other years we cared more and there were also teasing. Obviously now being in Serie A there are more things to think about, but we always like to have fun and see who is better. And also being in Serie A this year we have jointly agreed a new rule “.
Which?
“Obviously, we never field the players of the teams we play with that matchday.”
And I imagine that a few votes from our editorial staff will also make you discuss.
“The next day we are always there to discuss the grades (smiles, ed), of course, but that’s right. It’s the beauty of fantasy football, for better or for worse.”
And who is currently first?
“The podium at the moment is as follows: physiotherapists first, Lezzerini second and I third”.
So there is time to try to win, Mattia.
“Yes, sure, but they fear me and they know it, because I have been winning fantasy football for two years in a row, so they all have an eye on me. They are the team to beat. “
And what is your star?
“I simply bet every year on a forward from a great team, and this year my choice fell on Lautaro Martinez.”
Aramu and the questions of the followers of Fantasy Football
Finally, space for the best questions from our users received through Instagram.
@ antoniobuonocore13: We would like to understand the meaning of your exultation.
“It dates back to two years ago when I couldn’t score for a few games, despite the many chances I created. My brother’s godfather, a friend of the family, arrived one day over the weekend and put his head to the south and I asked him what he was doing with the bed upside down. He told me head south because he rests better. I followed his advice; I scored immediately against Crotone and that celebration started from there even though I never got back with my head to the south, but I gladly kept the exultation “.
@stefano_borrelli: Who was the footballer who inspired you?
“I am inspired by technical players and those with personality. Obviously the idol is Messi, but I like others too.”
@salvomazzaa: Why do you always sign against me at Fanta?
“I can tell Salvo that I can’t do anything about it; it’s not up to me (laughs)”.