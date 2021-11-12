“I bought myself and I’m the man to beat in the Venice dressing room. I’ll tell you my tips”

Aramu and his moment

Impossible not to start talking about Mourinho’s recent victory against Roma, with goals and assists for Mattia Aramu. “First of all it was nice to win, a strong emotion, because when you win against a big team it is always a source of pride and for this we are very happy for the three points. Then the goal and the assist are thanks to the team because I give my best. thanks to them”.

How exciting was the promotion for you?

“It was the highest peak of my career. Promoting to Serie A in such a difficult league is something fantastic.”



Did you expect this start by Venezia?

“We had some difficulties at the beginning of the season, especially because we have many foreign players as well as many players, like me, in the first real year of Serie A. It was not easy to approach but now we have recovered and are realizing our potential. With the work we will find other good results “.



You have been coached by two promising young coaches like Dionisi and Zanetti. What kind of coach am I?

“They are modern coaches who play football; they are very intelligent and good at understanding the moments of the match. Thanks to them I emerged because I fully share their playing philosophy. They made the most of my characteristics, as well as those of the whole team. rest of the team. They have been fundamental for my growth. “



The perfect script wanted me to score my first A goal against Torino.

“On the spot I only thought about scoring a goal, but I can say that it was necessarily a question of fate, there are no other explanations. At the end of the game I thought about how strange it was to score the first goal in Serie A against the team in which I had started “.



It is not easy to score a penalty against the giant Milinkovic-Savic.

“True, because he is very strong on penalties and it is no coincidence that he is doing an excellent championship. I already knew him because we had retired together in Turin, and therefore it was also more difficult for this reason”.



How much did Venice make you grow?

“Venice was my rebirth, because here I expressed myself in the best possible way and only here did the real Mattia come out”.