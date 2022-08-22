I bought three items from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American – I’m returning the bodysuit immediately

A woman tried hard to avoid buying from any of the Kardashian brands until some good American publicity changed her mind.

Alexis Barber relented and bought three items from Good American, one of which she said was a waste of money.

Alexis was proud not to be a consumer of the Kardashian brand.

“I’ve always avoided buying from the Kardashians, but the Instagram ads for Good American got to me at a very low level. So let’s see if it’s worth it,” Alexis says in a new TikTok video.

She tries on three items: a compression suit and two jeans.

Depending on the type of garment, Alexis is either a size six or eight.

The first item she wanted was Good American’s $120 High Shine Compression Biker Suit.

At first glance, Alexis says the fabric looks great.

But the cut and the design make her guess how much she loves it.

“Um, I don’t find the length to be particularly flattering, and it’s also supposed to suck you in, but I don’t feel any squeezing sensation,” she explains.

Alexis thinks the bodysuit isn’t doubling her like he advertised.

Moving on to jeans, she first tries on the $149 Good ’90s Loose Raw Hem Jeans.

“Yeah, it’s cute, and they’re comfy and true to size. Cute,” exclaims Alexis.

Good classics from the 90s at $155 are also proving to be a solid buy.

“These are about to be inhabited by me,” she admits.

Alexis says, “The jeans work, but the bodysuit was over $100 and comes right back. »

Viewers agreed with her that the bodysuit isn’t it, but the jeans are worth keeping.

“The romper is too long. It gives wrestlers or cyclists,” one commenter joked.

One woman wrote: “Honestly, good jeans and good American dresses are the best. »

However, others admitted they felt the same way about buying from a Kardashian brand, but Skims changed her mind.

“It’s me, but with Skims, Miss Kimmy’s gonna take my money,” one viewer commented.