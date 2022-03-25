“I bring my coaching staff; We’re not going to have 20 people either.”

2022-03-23

Manuel Keosseian was consulted about the future of Jorge Ernest Pinedawho belongs to marathon for several years, but that he does not consider it within his work schedule, since he brings two assistants.

“I bring my coaching staff, we are four people who come, some of those who are going to stay but we bring our own coaching staff,” the South American clarified at the airport after his arrival in Honduran territory.

“We have to see about Jorge, he is a great professional, he has done a great job in Marathon, we will see if it doesn’t overlap to have so many people in the coaching staff. I have a great opinion of Jorge and he has worked hard for the club; we are not going to have 20 people either, ”he expressed.

ROLIN SAYS HE WILL STAY, BUT…

On the other hand, the vice president of the San Pedro team, Rollin Pena, has ensured that Jorge Ernest Pineda He will stay because he is part of the institution, but he anticipates that he will not work in the first team.