‘I broke up with my toxic girlfriend’

Hernán Cristante pointed out that he will not return to Toluca in the future, a team he already directed in two stages

MEXICO — Hernan Cristantetechnical director of Queretarowas clear about whether he would have a third stage with the Tolucaa team he led twice and will face this weekend on matchday 7 of the Closure 2022pus maintained that “it’s over.”

“I am not afraid of failure, nor am I afraid of losing. It doesn’t scare me that other places don’t understand, or don’t know me or don’t love me. This was the last time they didn’t want me TolucaI know it’s over, I cut with my toxic girlfriend,” Cristante told ESPN.

“There was not much difference to the previous ones. You stick to the results, the project is not interested, but winning, I understand, I have played a long time and for something I have been a long time, ”said the Argentine about his departure in December of the Devils.

What’s more, chrysanthemum He was clear and said that the priority was to increase the number of points to avoid falling in the quotient table, a situation that the scarlets were dangerously approaching due to poor results.

Hernán Cristante does not plan to return to Toluca. picture 7

“There was no tolerance to exploit this tournament, that was the idea, balance and take the number up because the percentage was very bad. In the last five tournaments, a sixth place had not been reached as it was, but it never reaches Toluca, the evaluations are different, today I am calm, ”he clarified.

In the same way, he made clear the love he has for the scarlet institution, where he trained as a player and in which he directed twice and even played in a Cup and Liga MX final in his first stage.

“My pressure regarding Toluca and doing it well is because, I’m not saying it out loud, I love the institution and you realize that not everyone thinks the same as you,” he told ESPN.

“Some talk, I don’t lie, I don’t like it, I don’t like being lied to, my pressure was that, tidy up my house that was falling apart. Simple, the fact of wanting to be champion I do it anywhere, I do it playing a paddle tennis tournament at 52 years old, I can’t move but I try to win, “she said.