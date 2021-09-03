I buy Cardano after the launch of smart contracts in September

Cardano ADA / USD is a completely open source and decentralized Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain platform. It has the main objective of enabling the development of decentralized applications (dApps) through a multi-asset ledger and verifiable smart contracts.

Smart contracts arrive on the testnet as a catalyst for growth

IOHK, which plays the role of Cardano’s driving force, has announced that it has updated the testnet.

On September 2, they have successfully implemented the functionalities of Plutus smart contracts. This means that developers can already start the process of creating dApps and see exactly how they work on the testnet before showing them publicly.

Additionally, Alonzo, the latest hard fork release, is scheduled for September 12, where we could potentially see another spike in value.

This resulted in the ADA token climbing to $ 3.09, which marked its latest all-time high point. However, the token has much more growth potential in the future.

To ensure the importation of smart contracts on the mainnet, the project decided to launch a bug bounty program, which invites white hat hackers from around the world to participate and try to find vulnerabilities.

Should you buy Cardano (ADA)?

On September 3 Cardano (ADA) was worth $ 2.95.

To get a perspective on how much this token has grown or decreased in value, we will analyze its all-time highest value and then take a look at its recent performance in August.

Cardano (ADA) actually hit its all-time high on September 2nd with a value of $ 3.09. This only increased the token value by 5%.

Speaking of the Cardano (ADA) low point in August, it was August 3 where it fell to $ 1.27.

Its high point in value was reached on August 23, where it increased its value to $ 2.95. Here we can see a 132% increase in value. According to data from IntoTheBlock, the Cardano network has recorded $ 255.47 billion in transactions in excess of $ 100,000 in the past seven days.

Cardano (ADA) recorded a 30-day average of 2.13 million addresses, with the maximum at 2.23 million addresses and the minimum at 2.06 million addresses, which is exceptional.

With the IOHK Cardano test network update, which introduced smart contracts, and the bounty program in place, we can see a lot of activity on the network.

Through Alonzo’s planned update that launches on September 12, we can expect ADA’s value to increase to $ 4, making it a worthwhile purchase.