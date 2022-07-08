“I calmed down”: Kim Kardashian reveals once and for all what she did to her face

Thursday July 7, 2022, Kim Kardashian gave an interview to the American magazine Allure. In order to silence the rumors, the star revealed what were the changes she had made to her face.

A real phenomenon! In recent years, many young women have undergone cosmetic surgery to look like Kim Kardashian. While her physique is a huge talk, the ex-wife of Kanye West has lifted the veil on the changes she had made to her face. In an interview given to paceshe confided:I did some Botox. But I calmed down, by the way. I have never used fillers either for my cheeks or for my lips. I’ve never even done eyelash extensions. I never touched it.“The star, however, confessed to being obsessed with her looks and loves getting facials.”I care about my physique. I really, deeply care about what I look like. Maybe more than 90% of the people on this planet“, she confided.

In full disclosure, Kim Kardashian said, “It’s not easy as a mother, when you’re exhausted at the end of the day, or when you’re studying, and that’s me. I do my care late at night. When everyone is in bed, I do laser treatments.“If She Feels Her Hands Are Too Much”wrinkled“, the mother of four is more accepting of her imperfections.”I’ve lived my life and changed so many diapers with these hands and cradled my babies with these hands, so I accept them (…) You get to a point where you’re like, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else’“, she said.

Kim Kardashian is having fun with her physical appearance

Last October, the companion of pete davidson humorously tackled his sisters on cosmetic surgery. In the Saturday Night Liveit was with self-mockery that she had declared:I’m thrilled to be here tonight to show you that I’m so much more than a pretty face, great hair and great makeup, amazing boobs and perfect buttocks!“Finally, she had blurted out:”Basically, I’m so much more than that reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons.“