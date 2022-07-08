“I calmed down”

Did the reality TV star really abuse the scalpel? In a new interview, Kim Kardashian answers frankly.

While she is in the middle of a fashion marathon in Paris, on the occasion of Haute Couture Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian is the star of the new American magazine “Allure” and its August 2022 edition. In addition to taking the poses with her blond mane, the reality TV star confides frankly about her relationship with cosmetic surgery. Contrary to what her fans may think, she didn’t retouch her face that much…

Asked what she may have in her face right now, Kanye West’s ex-wife responds by showing the space between her eyebrows: “A little Botox. But I actually calmed down. “Kim K claims never to have used injections (“fillers”) for his lips or cheekbones, or even extensions for his eyelashes.

However, the mother of North (9 years old), Saint (6 years old), Chicago (4 years old) and Psalm (3 years old) recognizes that she is particularly concerned about her appearance. “It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day, or when you’re at school and I’m all of those things. Usually I do my treatments late at night. When everyone is in bed, I do my laser treatments, ”says the 41-year-old star.

“My health is more important than anything else”

While acknowledging that she does everything to look young, Kim Kardashian adds that she better accepts her imperfections, especially her hands, which she finds “wrinkled”. “I’ve lived my life and changed so many diapers with these hands and cradled my babies with these hands, so I accept them (…). You get to a point where you’re like, “Okay, my health (…)

