News

“I came here at 14 years old, also in a trailer and lost consciousness due to the heat”: the anger and shock in San Antonio, epicenter of the greatest migratory tragedy in the United States

Photo of Zach Zach14 mins ago
0 24 6 minutes read

  • Read Sales
  • BBC News World Special Envoy to San Antonio, Texas

Wanda Pérez hugs Laura Yohualtlahuiz during the vigil for the dead migrants.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Wanda Pérez hugs Laura Yohualtlahuiz during the vigil for the dead migrants.

“Look at me: do I look like an American to you? Do you know how many times I was called a bean-eater in school? How I saw my mother slave to get some papers? And they ask me why I am so affected.”

At the vigil to remember the migrants found dead Monday in an abandoned truck in southwest San Antonio, Texas, and those who later died in city hospitals —40 men and 13 women, 53 in total—, Wanda Pérez Torrescano cannot hide her anger.

“It is that we are honoring people whose families still do not know that they have died, who are still waiting for that call that says: ‘Mommy, I arrived at the border, I’m fine,'” she says energetically, microphone in hand, before the dozens of people gathered this Wednesday at downtown Travis Park.

“And I know because I’ve been on the other end of the phone.”

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach14 mins ago
0 24 6 minutes read

Related Articles

The United States will significantly increase its military presence in Europe as part of NATO’s rearmament

3 mins ago

8-year-old German boy found alive in sewer

25 mins ago

What is a K-shaped recovery and why do they warn that it is similar to what the Venezuelan economy is experiencing

36 mins ago

Health Minister says US warning will be inconsequential

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button