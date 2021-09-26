“I came to weigh 130 kg, I was tired and depressed”

Today Chris Pratt he is a real sex symbol, with a more than enviable body but, a few years ago, things were not exactly like that for the Guardians of the Galaxy star. To reveal it was the actor who admitted that he came to weigh 130 kg and that he often felt fatigued and depressed for his condition.

Pratt revealed that he even went as far as gobble four cheeseburgers at a time before realizing that he was being hurt. His path towards the perfect achievement of physical fitness was certainly not easy, but the actor did his best:

“I kept going back and forth with the pounds. I lost weight for” The Art of Winning, “then I got fat again, then I dropped for Zero Dark Thirty, and again I got all those pounds back to play Andy. then that I saw myself in Zero Dark Thirty and immediately said to myself: ‘I have to get back in shape, I never want to be fatter’ “.

Pratt admitted he also had various health problems due to its not quite perfect shape: “I came to weigh 130 kilos. I felt helpless, fatigued, emotionally depressed. I have been dealing with real health problems that were causing me serious damage. It is something that hurts the heart, the skin, the body, the spirit “.

In the past, Chris Pratt has also revealed that he had a difficult childhood with many hardships. Fortunately, things have improved a lot over the years. The actor among other things has shown that he has an extraordinary talent even with puzzles, in fact Chris Pratt was exceptional in solving even the Rubik’s cube in less than a minute.