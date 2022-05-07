“I can be a better person”: Drew Barrymore apologized after making fun of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

UNITED STATES-. On one of his shows last week, drew Barrymore was amazed at the events that occurred during the defamation trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard. However, the actress was regretful of her recent words in The Drew Barrymore Show and decided to apologize for joking about a serious topic in the face of so much criticism.

While I was talking last week about pop culture topics with the guest Anthony Anderson, Barrymore said on his talk show that the court case between Depp Y heard, which is televised and broadcast live to the public, has become a “seven-layered immersion in madness.” The two stars laughed and joked about some of the quirky testimonials.

“It’s so fascinating. I know these are the real lives of two people and I know what it’s like to have your life public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering this information,” he said. Barrymore in your program. Later, the actress, who has known Depp and her daughter Lily-Rose Depp for a long time, shared a video message on Instagram apologizing for “taking lightly” of the situation.

Drew Barrymore mobilized in the face of criticism

“It has come to my attention that I have offended people by making fun of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that I just want to deeply apologize and thank everyone who spoke up because this can be a teaching moment for me and how I move forward. and how I behave. I can be a better and more thoughtful person in the future because all I want to do is be a good person.” Barrymore.

“I really appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it. And I thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you,” he concluded. Barrymore in his Instagram message. Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation after heard write an article for Washington Post about domestic violence in 2018, although the actress never named it.