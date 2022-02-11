“I can go back to the levels of Tottenham. Conte? Always good relationship”

“Is there an important announcement or something?” Christian Eriksen entered the scene with this joke in the conference room packed with reporters that today hosted his presentation as the new player of the Brentford. Here are the words of the Danish:





The period away from football.

“I took the time I needed, that’s why I didn’t do interviews. I focused on family.”





The World Cup in Qatar 2022 with Denmark.

“One of the first things I said to my cardiologist was that my goal is to be fit for the World Cup, hopefully. There are still many months left, a long wait. I’ll do everything I can.”





Personal goals.

“First of all I want to help the club stay in the Premier League. I’m here to help the team.”





The defibrillator.

“I feel normal, the only problem is in the airports, with the security systems. I hope that over time we will talk more and more about football and less about the boy who had something in the summer.”





How will the return to the field be?

“I hope they treat me like everyone else, I’ve been given the green light (by the doctors ed). People don’t have to worry about me as a person or as a player. The tackles? I don’t, so it doesn’t matter. Don’t worry, I wouldn’t be back to play. I feel 100% ready to come back. ”





When do you expect to debut?

“I don’t know. It will be a gradual process, I don’t expect to play 90 minutes right away, but I hope it doesn’t take long.”





A curiosity: you stayed in the same hotel as Conte.

“He’s the first person I saw when I got out of the taxi, it was a bit strange. I think he too was surprised that I was here. I’ve always had a good relationship with Conte.”





Can you go back to the top like when you were at Tottenham?

“Easy, yes”.