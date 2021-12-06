“I can no longer climb, the memory of the 5 dead comrades on K2 is too strong” – Corriere.it

from Carlotta Lombardo

The tears in the long post of the South Tyrolean mountaineer who lost five climbing companions last year. She was busy in Spain’s Three Thousand but returned home. “The k2 is still inside me. I hope to be able to face this inner mountain ”

«I failed: I didn’t do all the mountains above 3000 meters as I had set myself to do. I looked at Mulhacen and Alcazaba and felt a pang in my heart. No happiness or pleasure to be there at that moment to complete these tops. Just an immense pain ». Tamara Lunger, the Bolzano mountaineer who in 2010 was the youngest woman to reach the summit of Lhotse in the Himalayas; who saved Simone Moro’s life

abandoning the tour in Spain where she had promised herself to climb all the three peaks (and where she had returned from Pakistan, the country where she had decided to emigrate to teach climbing to girls). Something “catapulted her back in time to the most difficult hours” of her life, those on K2, the dramatic expedition that cost the lives of five of her climbing companions last February. Tears and pain, suddenly resurfacing on the peaks of the Sierra Nevada, put them in a long and heartfelt post on Facebook. Tamara freezes, cries for no apparent reason, gets out, visits the wife of one of her dead friends and returns home.

That pain inside “Friday was a beautiful day above a sea of ​​clouds and I felt so good, I was in heaven. The plan was to climb Veleta, Alcazaba and Mulhacen. Everything went smoothly until I got right below the summit and suddenly, without any signal, I burst into tears – she writes -. Something catapulted me back in time to those hours on K2. The fear and all the emotions of those moments resurfaced. I didn’t feel like climbing with that pain inside. It doesn’t make sense to me. ” Tamara followed the urge to go down to Granada, to light a candle for her friends who lost their lives on K2 a year ago. One for each of his climbing companions: Juan Pablo Mohr, Sergi Mingote, Atanas Skatov, Muhammad Ali Sadpara and John Snorri, and then “running” back to Parets, to the home of Miriam, Sergi’s wife.

The most difficult mountains: the inner ones The great mountaineer reveals all her disappointment at not having closed the project and faces, with her usual direct style without sparing words and emotions (“sharing is love”, she writes in the post), the most difficult mountains, the inner ones of pain, which blocked it on the 3,000 meters of Spain, bringing it to new awareness.

“I understood that this tour did not have the sense of making me climb the peaks of Spain but that of making me aware that K2 is still so much inside me, that my friends who are no longer there are still inside me, but not in the positive way that I would like it to be so much so much already – he confides -. I am still deeply shocked, saddened and saddened by their absence. I openly declare that even if I thought so, it is no, no I’m not ready for the great mountains and great adventures yet. That phrase that many times I have seen pass in front of my eyes bounces back in my head “to go home sometimes you have to take a big lap”. Where “going home” also means understanding why you really left. With the hope that this mountain inside me, all new and so difficult, I will be able to climb it ».