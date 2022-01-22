“I can not stop crying”

Kate Winslet hasn’t seen fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio in three years. That’s why so many tears fell during the meeting, she reveals.
The basics in brief
British actress Kate Winslet (46) has an emotional reunion With her colleague in the United States Leonardo Dicaprio mentioned. “I Can’t Stop Crying Winslet told The Guardian in an interview published this week.
The two played the lead roles in the blockbuster “Titanic” adapted by Canadian director James Cameron. The film is from 1997 and the two were only 22 and 21 at the time. Winslet said he has a very close friendship with DiCaprio, who is now 47 years old.
“I’ve known him for half my life”
Due to the pandemic, among other things, she hadn’t seen him for three years before meeting in Los Angeles. “I knew him for half of my life! But it’s not like I was in New York or he was in London. There will be no chance to meet you coffee. We can’t leave our country, ”Winslet said, adding:
Looking back on the grueling filming of Titanic, he said, “It wasn’t fun for all of us, but we all had to go through it together.” He was “miserable” to her, but he wouldn’t admit it at the time, Winslet said. This year I celebrated the detective series “Sea of Easttown” for the hugely successful American radio HBO.
