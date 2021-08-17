Ariana Grande, born in 1993, thanked the fans for the affection, in a short time her message got over 300,000 likes

It is shortly before the release of the new album of the singer. On Friday 30 November the voice of Thank U, Next will make his long-awaited record comeback with Positions, anticipated by the single of the same name.

Ariana Grande: the message with over 300,000 likes deepening



Ariana Grande, the new single Positions is out: the text In the past few hours Ariana Grande spoke about the new recording project declaring herself grateful and enthusiastic about the work, in a short time the message written on Twitter has made a lot of consents so as to currently count more than 36,000 retweets and over 320,000 likes. The singer said: “Hi! Could it be tomorrow night please? I love you so much and am really so grateful and excited. I can not stop crying”.

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitter, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Loading... Advertisements Manage cookies



deepening



Ariana Grande, the video of the new single Positions is out After the publication of the official video clip of Positions, the pop star (PHOTO) took the audience behind the scenes by sharing their backstage on YouTube which has more than one and a half million views.

deepening



Ariana Grande shows behind the scenes of the Positions video Ariana Grande is therefore preparing to climb the charts in every planet, in fact in recent years the pop star has established itself as a real media phenomenon, selling millions of copies. If on the one hand the public appreciated its continuous evolution, on the other hand there was no shortage of accolades from the critics. In 2019 Ariana Grande triumphed at the sixty-first edition of Grammy Awards in the category Best Pop Vocal Album thanks to the record Sweetener, while a few weeks ago the singer bought up some recent awards MTV Video Music Awards triumphing as Song of the Year, Best Cinematography And Best Collaboration thanks to the duet with Lady Gaga (PHOTO) on the notes of Rain On Me, the fourth victory came thanks to the collaboration with Justin Bieber awarded for the Best Music Video From Home.