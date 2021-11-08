Qualifying held by Ferrari in Mexico was disappointing. On a track that was thought to be favorable to the SF21 on the eve, both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc suffered more than expected in getting in tune with their respective cars.

The Spaniard closed the session with the sixth time in 1’16”671, while the Monegasque, in great difficulty with his car since Friday, was unable to do better than the eighth time in 1’16”837 .

A result below expectations, especially that of Leclerc. The Monegasque, who since Friday had to deal with an unstable Ferrari at the rear, today seemed to have finally gotten in tune with his SF21.

Unfortunately, however, Charles’ Q3 did not go as hoped. In the first attempt the Monegasque was slowed down by Tsunoda, while in the second he made a mistake that thwarted any possibility of starting in the top positions.

“Certainly in the last sector it did not help having a car in front, but I must say that today the fault is mine alone. I can only get angry with myself. I wasn’t good enough ”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles did not spare himself in criticizing himself harshly and chewed bitterly considering how the chances of doing well in qualifying were all there.

“In the first sector everything was going well and I was a tenth and a half faster than the time set in the previous lap. Then I made some mistakes that I shouldn’t have made in Q3 ”.

The Monegasque then apologized to the team for the mistakes made that thwarted the great work done between yesterday and today by the mechanics and engineers and for an eighth time that does not reflect the real potential of the SF21 seen in flashes today.

“I’m sorry for the team because they have done a great job since FP1. I have never been comfortable with the car, I made a lot of mistakes in all the free practice sessions. While in qualifying I finally managed to find the feeling ”.

Charles will analyze the data with the engineers, reflect over the night on what he went wrong and tomorrow morning, in the pre-race briefing, he will already have to be projected in comeback mode to allow Ferrari to recover valuable points in the Constructors on the McLaren thanks to the departure from the fund by Lando Norris.

“I was very competitive until the mistake I made. I’m sorry and I’ll try to learn from it ”.