“I can only help as I ask for help.”

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo assured that although they need double lung transplant His health is not in danger. His doctors have even told him that it is not necessary to undergo this intervention, but despite everything, he has already taken the necessary steps. necessary measures If your condition worsens.

In the first instance, he revealed, Does not want One has to rely on any kind of equipment to survive, which is why the day his lungs stop working completely, he doesn’t want to be connected to a respirator: “I have decided two things and they are already at the notary, one is that the day I become sick with something that will cause the doctors to put a device in me so that I can continue to breathe, So I won’t do that.” “I let life go as far as it goes,” he said during an appearance on the tenth season of “A Family of Ten.”

On the other hand, and now that they have experienced how difficult the processes of receiving a transplant are, they have decided register As organ donor: “If there is something useful from my body, you can give it to someone, because I am looking for help, because I am looking for help, because I am looking for someone to donate lungs.”

Plácido López’s interpreter reminded that he has already gone through lung cancerSo he lost the left upper lobe and the right middle lobe, which is why his immunity is lower than that of a healthy person, and if we add to this COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) which he has been suffering from for many years due to smoking The situation becomes critical.

“Sometimes I go into an office and they say to me ‘Where’s the sick person?’, and I answer, ‘It’s me’, then they say to me ‘But you’re strong’, but I’m sick. Because I have COPD, and when they examined me they told me I was not in a position to need a transplant yet, but maybe one day. The important thing right now is to let people see that they have what it takes to become a donor. There’s an opportunity to help,” he expressed.

The actor assured that there is no culture of charity in Mexico, even though Mexicans are very supportive when natural disasters occur, but they are not aware that, after death, a person can continue to give the gift of life. . We want to contribute by informing people about it and inviting them to become donors if they consider it.

This Sunday, September 24, will see the premiere of the tenth season of the series “A Family of Ten”, a very important moment not only for its protagonist Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, but also for the rest of the cast, composed of Zulli . In addition to the integration of Kate, Eduardo Manzano, Mariana Bottas, Andrea Torre, María Fernanda García, Moises Iván Mora and Carlos Ignacio, Victoria Vera, Luz Edith Rojas, Wendy Braga and Osvaldo Zarate.

“It is very early to talk about the tenth season, but if we consider that seasons nowadays are more or less 15 episodes, we are going to complete 150 episodes in creating this story. Who would have thought 14 years ago that it would last so long and that people would enjoy it?

But there will be new changes in this new installment, such as the family moving to the port of Acapulco; There will also be the arrival of two characters who will make things even more complicated.

“The group we form has become a family, because it is not easy to stay with the same story for so long; But here we are welcoming new characters. It is also remarkable that a television series, a sitcom, can be made in the interiors of the country, almost entirely on location, there are only a few small scenes that were missing and we did them at the Forum,” he revealed.

Actress Julie Kate explained that one of the reasons the program has been on the air for so long is that it is one of the few programs that can enter the realm of family comedy, where every member of the family can identify with something. Could. In this, Moises Ivan said that the message of A Family of Ten has always been that the basis of everything is love, which they maintain till today.

