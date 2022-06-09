“I can see myself reflected in someone who doesn’t want to leave home because life is hard. Sure, we can all identify with that,” he confessed while remarking how “fun” it was for him to play such a character. In fact, bullock She is also one of the producers of the film, which enabled her to take the character where she preferred.

“People always ask if it’s about control. To a certain extent it’s about controlling how the story is told,” he observed about the story he stars in with Daniel Radcliffe.

Along these lines, she reported that the script for the film had come to her years ago, but she had not been attracted to the project. “A couple of years later it came to me again, but in a totally different way. They told me: it’s yours, produce it, I chose the actors, do what you want“, he explained.

According to the actress, there is a “good reason” why the film was put on hold for seven years and never got made. In fact, she assured that being a producer is not only a matter of control, but “it is being able to say no and fight for something that you think could be better,” she asserts.

The lost City shows Loretta Sage’s story (Sandra Bullock), a writer whose life has revolved around romantic adventure novels set in exotic places. The protagonist of her novels is an attractive gallant whose image is reproduced on all the covers, and who in real life corresponds to Alan ( channing tatum).

image.png

While on tour to promote her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire. (Daniel Radcliffe), with the intention that the author guides him to the treasure of the ancient lost city on which his last story revolves. Eager to prove that he can be a hero in real life, and not just in the pages of his fictional works, Alan comes to the novelist’s rescue.

Actors channing tatum, Brad Pitt, Oscar Nunez, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Patty Harrison Y Bowen-Yang complete the cast of the film.