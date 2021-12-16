Sports

“I can’t believe I can’t enter the stadium that bears my father’s name”

Dalma Maradona against Napoli, attack because he cannot enter the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, named after his father Diego

Dalma Maradona, Diego Armando Maradona’s first daughter, is in Naples and is shooting a documentary, produced by Discovery, with a rather eloquent title: “La hija de D10S. No es El Diego, es mi papa “. Repubblica talks about it.

“Dalma will decide today the places to visit together with Bronx Film, the production company. Probably it will be in the Spanish Quarters, outside the Centro Paradiso. A visit to via Scipione Capece is planned, the crux remains the stadium. Authorization to tour by the Municipality did not arrive for the days indicated by Dalma From Monday the facility will be available to Napoli.

Dalma tried to resolve the impasse yesterday by trying to set up a meeting (via zoom) with the mayor Gaetano Manfredi. The appointment did not materialize: “It seems impossible to me – said Dalma – I can’t believe that I won’t be able to enter the stadium that bears my father’s name” “

