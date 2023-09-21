“I Can’t Believe It”, London Fashion Week, KNWLS, Instagram

Mia Khalifa shared her experience on the catwalk via Instagram after being in charge of the closing of the show of a famous brand in London.

The Lebanese actress wore a beautiful black dress and glowing makeup to the show. , Photo: Libero Rachana

Mia Khalifa is giving us something to talk about in this Social Networks, since you have just added a new activity to your list. A few days ago she debuted as a catwalk model. london fashion week,

The 30-year-old Lebanese actress partnered with the brand KNWLSwho presented it Spring Summer 2024 Collection, Surprising the audience, she was in charge of closing the show.

What did Mia Khalifa say about her modeling debut?

former adult film star She was excited backstage as she shared the stage with famous models. Therefore, he did not hesitate to share his experience and thanked for the support through his account. Instagram,

“I can’t believe it just happened. Thank you KNWLS London. I’m honored to close the SS24 show with such a beautiful dress. I love you and this tiny (too big for me) of yours ) So grateful to be a part of the show. Congratulations on the collection and congratulations to every model who came out tonight,” he wrote.

She said, “You really are a super lady, thank you for giving me such welcoming advice. I will never forget this night.” Currently its average publication is 666,614 reactions,

Mia Khalifa comes to Karol G’s defense and attacks Anita

In the last edition of the MTV VMAs, Anita won in the Best Latin Video category. However, this news did not go down well with Mia Khalifa and she showed it on Twitter. Finally, he attacked the Brazilian singer and defended nominee Karol G.

He said, “Carol G. was robbed. I’m sorry. But the girl is filling stadiums; any decision other than rewarding her is purely political to apply to the broad audience that MTV is trying to reach.” doing.”

The actress was upset with the results of the Best Latin Video category at the MTV VMAs.