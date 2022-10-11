“I can’t have a better role model than Cristiano Ronaldo” – Sport.fr

Placed in a piston role, Nuno Tavares bursts the screen with Olympique de Marseille. The opportunity for him to look back on his past.

Loaned by Arsenal to Olympique de Marseille in a deal identical to that which involved William Saliba last season, Nuno Tavares is having a blast on the Canebière. Passed by Sporting then by Benfica within the youth teams, the Portuguese, now 22 years old, launched himself very young in the deep end, on the side of the Gunners. A transfer probably too early for the side who reconnects with the pleasure of football in a role of piston in Marseille. Revelation of this start to the season in Ligue 1, he gave himself in an interview on which he returns in particular to the launch of his very young career.

“During a tournament in Estoril, I finished top scorer. Sporting spotted me on this occasion. I didn’t go looking for them, they came. Was it easy for a Benfica supporter to sign for Sporting? When you’re a kid, you don’t ask yourself that kind of question. We just play for fun, to have fun. Sporting welcomed me well. I became a bit of a sportinguista. A psychologist, Anna Vieira, helped me, already because I was the youngest. I was very shy. I immediately played a tournament called Mondialito. She gave me confidence. She was an important psychological support. When I arrived, I was very young, I was the nice little boy, I lacked a bit of aggression on the pitch. I learned to be more aggressive. I joined Sporting to do like my idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. I can’t have a better role model. I did like him, I went to Sporting”confided Nuno Tavares, in an interview with Provencepublished in its current edition.