“I can’t imagine myself away from my daughter”

In December 2019 Cameron Diaz, 48 years old, she became a mother for the first time. Of a little girl, Raddix, with her husband Benji Madden. They had given the news themselves, surprisingly, writing on Instagram: “We are very happy to share this news, but we also hear a strong instinct to protect the privacy of our little girl, so we will not post photos or we will share other details, aside from the fact that she’s really pretty! Indeed, for some it is wonderful“. Then, three months after the baby’s birth, during a live Instagram Cameron broke the silence: “I love being a mother. It is the best part of my life. I am so grateful, so happy. I can not believe”.

Now the actress, appeared on the SiriusXM show Quarantined whit Bruce to promote her new line of ecological wines, Avaline, she returned to talk about her daughter. When asked if she will ever make another film, she replied: “I don’t know. Never say never, but right now I can’t imagine myself on set 14-16 hours a day, away from my little girl who is only one year old. I’m a mom now. I am sorry for all the mothers who are forced to go to work. I feel sorry for their children. I am a privileged one, and I feel so much gratitude to be able to be the mother that I am ».



Cameron, after having shot an average of two to three films per year, continuously for almost 20 years (from Everyone’s crazy about Mary to Charlie’s Angels passing through Gangs of New York), missing from the cinema since 2014. Today he has only one daily commitment: his wines. The rest is entirely dedicated to the family: “I am happy to be a wife and a mother. This is the most fulfilling part of my life“.

Benji Madden, a few months ago, had also shared all his love for his wife and daughter via social media. With the confidentiality that distinguishes it. Without posting a photo of Raddix or Cameron, but just the drawing of a couple of Red roses: «My wife and daughter fill me with immense gratitude. Every day, I feel so lucky. I just wanted to say it out loud!“.

