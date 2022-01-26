“I can’t say much, but football is of no interest. Vlahovic-Juve? Let’s see what Consob will do …”

Latest football news Napoli – Amedeo Manzo, president of the Banco di Credito Cooperativo di Napoli, spoke live on the official radio of SSC Napoli, Kiss Kiss Napoli, during the broadcast ‘Radio Goal’, to talk about football in Naples. Here is what is highlighted by CN24:

“Bezos interested in Napoli? I have a confidentiality contract that binds me, but I don’t think football is in the Amazon project. Naples as a city, however, is a place recognized for its value but also as an attractive pole from an economic point of view. customer has the count in red and wants to buy Vlahovic I call the Carabinieri. I want to see what Consob and the authorities will say, since Juventus is listed on the stock exchange, about the Juventus operation. It’s like buying a Ferrari with consumers’ money. Not I know specifically the situation at Juventus, but it wouldn’t hurt a bit of caution. We are pulling too hard. “