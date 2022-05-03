“I can’t take anything from Barcelona’s 0-4”

Manchester City will face Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola was asked if he will take the classic that Barcelona beat the merengue team as a reference

Pep Guardiolatechnician of Manchester Citydenied that the 0-4 that the Barcelona to the real Madrid a few weeks ago can help him prepare for Wednesday’s semi-final second leg against Los Blancos.

“I have only been able to see the best moments. I have not seen the whole game in detail. I know that Carlo (Ancelotti) He did something tactically that he wouldn’t do, so I don’t think he can get anything out of it that will help us this Wednesday,” he said. Guardiola at a press conference.

The Spanish coach was also asked if he has spoken with Xavi Hernandez, coach of the blaugrana, about this game.

“We have a good relationship, but he has players that I don’t have and vice versa,” he added.

Pep Guardiola spoke prior to the Champions League match against Real Madrid. AP

Luka modricmidfielder of Madrid, pointed out that if tomorrow they are the best team in the world they will pass the tie, to which Guardiola He added that it is normal for them to think so and that all the teams believe that if they are at their best level they will win.

“In these games there will be moments of control, moments of transition. They are not going to be 90 minutes the same. The first leg was a moment game. We left happy, we were able to get a better result, but also something worse. In any case, we knew that this It would be decided in both games. To eliminate Madrid you have to do well in the first leg and in the second leg,” he added.

Guardiola also praised his counterpart Ancelottiafter the Italian took the title in Spain.

“I congratulate him for that. I admire him, he has been all over the world, in many countries, with fantastic teams. He has always played very good football and he is also an exceptional person. I met him many years ago and he is always calm and controls his emotions perfectly.

Regarding the casualties of the team, Guardiola confirmed that John Stones will not arrive at the meeting and will not travel to Madrid and that Kyle Walker He has been able to train this Tuesday and could be part of the team, but they will decide tomorrow.