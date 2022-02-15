“I can’t wait to challenge Ronda Rousey”

As we all know by now Ronda Rousey returned to WWE during the premium live event of the Royal Rumble 2022, participating in the match and defeating all her opponents, eliminating Charlotte Flair last, securing a place in the main event of Wrestlemania 38.

While everyone expected to see her against Becky Lynch for their past, The Baddest Woman on the Planet opted to challenge current SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair instead, with WWE hinting that she’ll stay on the blue show for a while. some time with a fairly busy schedule.

But even if she is there now, stopping on the Friday night show, there is a Raw superstar who does not rule out a fight with her maybe in the future, even when there is the Draft, given that Ronda seems to have signed a contract for a year with WWE, presumably ending at Wrestlemania 39 in 2023, unless there is a renewal.

EST vs BaddEST

Interviewed by SunSport, the former SmackDown champion Bianca Belair spoke about the possibility of challenging Ronda Rousey in the future: “In WWE the possibilities are endless and despite everything, you will always meet everyone eventually in the ring. I love competition, I crave competition, I don’t run away from competition. I will take any opportunity to prove that I am the WWE EST. . I will say, as long as Ronda Rousey is in WWE and I am in WWE that the possibility is on the table and I think it will eventually happen in the future. And I can’t wait. “

Two winners of the Rumble

Just like Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair also won the Royal Rumble, just the year before, in 2021, starting what was her climb to success in the wrestling ring. In another interview with Sportskeeda, EST said: “Everyone is on my radar. You know, being in WWE, every woman that’s on the roster is on my radar. I love competition, I crave competition. Whenever I can step into the ring with someone who represents great competition, I want to step into the ring because it brings out the best in me. I never run away from the competition, so one day Ronda Rousey and I will meet in the ring and see who owns the EST. “