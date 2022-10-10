“I can’t wait to present this single to the whole world”

© Crystal Huffman / Shutterstock.com

Former Alice Cooper bandmate and current Demi Lovato guitarist Nita Strauss spoke to Meltdown on Detroit radio station WRIF about the status of her second solo album , which we thought would be delayed due to his busy touring schedule.

She said: “I released a single called Summer Storm a few weeks ago. This is the second single from my upcoming album. This one is instrumental, so it kind of takes me back to my roots, which is what I’m known for.”

She went on to reveal that another music is on the way: “The next single, made with a guest singer, will be released very, very soon. I’m extremely excited about this person, he’s one of my favorite singers and someone I’ve said I’ve wanted to collaborate with for a very long time. So I can’t wait to present this single to the world. We are putting the finishing touches on the clip and then you can see it.”

She then explained: “My new record will be half instrumental and half guest vocals, so you’re going to have a lot of cool stuff to listen to.”

Summer Storm was released at the end of August, accompanied by a live music video shot during Strauss’ recent tour of the United States. You can see it again below!

Also, Nita recently attended an Alice Cooper concert and joined the band on stage for the encore.

Nita Strauss interview with Meltdown on Detroit radio station WRIF:

Nita Strauss – Summer Storm: