“I carry it in my heart”

2022-05-05

Jose Mourinho was news this Thursday after qualifying for the Rome at the end of the UEFA Conference League.

The Italians beat Leicester City and now they will try to end a drought of 14 years without titles, 31 without European cups.

To Rome a goal from Tammy Abraham in the 11th minute was enough to guarantee his presence in the final in Albania, where his rival will be the Dutch Feyenoord.

Jose Mourinho spoke to the media about the achievement achieved as DT of the Rome.

“I think our performance was extraordinary, others may see it differently, but when your goalkeeper makes just two saves in 120 minutes against a Premier League team with such offensive quality, it means we did something right,” the coach said. BT Sports microphone.