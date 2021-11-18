Health

“I caught an intestinal parasite”

Ignazio photographs himself shirtless, with his abs sculpted in plain sight, demonstrating that he is back in perfect shape. “Have you got over that damn physical problem?” asks a follower, and he replies: “I would say yes, it is not yet understood where and how I got this intestinal parasite but the important thing is that now the thing is overcome. I went back to eating and training as before and more than before … I will surely remember it as an experience of me … “.

Even to another curious follower he answers with sincerity, always showing off his sculpted physique. “What did the frailty that you showed a short time ago teach you?” is the question. And Moser: “He taught me that superheroes only exist in Marvel movies and that we all have limits that we must listen to and not always try to overcome.”

