“I challenged Julia Roberts for ‘Pretty Woman’. “Ghost? They chose Demi Moore, it was a real disappointment »- Corriere.it

from Valerio Cappelli, sent to Cagliari

The actress is a witch in The land of Cupellini’s sons. I’m tired of politically correct, I demand freedom of expression

Valeria Golino, our most beloved actress, the only one to have won the Coppa Volpi twice in Venice, a witch in Claudio Cupellini’s film that she brings to the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival.

Title?

“The land of children”. dystopian, post apocalyptic. a little boy’s coming-of-age story. I am the witch, ugly, blind, gray hair, wrinkles, stains.

How to get ugly?

more and more beautiful, it takes your responsibility away from always being attractive. That witch is also a good person. As an actress I try to get out of comfort zone, in life I do not make it as a choice, at least not aware. At twenty they saw me as more surly and sulky than I am, but I was rather meek.

returned from Cannes.

I rewarded Leos Carax who wasn’t there and I didn’t know it. They said he had a toothache, yes it hurts, but it doesn’t seem like a suitable excuse for the Festival. Seeing his films, perhaps it is part of his humor.

And what did you think of Nanni Moretti’s photo on Cannes?

Suddenly aged because he did not win but a woman pregnant with a Cadillac … I found it witty, really him. He waited a year, but not that they reward you because you waited. I’m curious to see it, like “Titan”, but if I have to think that he won not because he is beautiful but because of a woman, it mortifies me. We are in a misunderstanding, talking about minorities can be sneaky, it only creates division, another ghetto made to be made available on the market. I’m sick of what can be said and what cannot be said. I look forward to the end of politically correct. As a free citizen, I demand freedom of expression.

And then back to Venice.

The Catholic school by Stefano Mordini in predicate to go, not on the atrocious case of Circeo in 1975, but on everything that had been before the massacre, which we see, but the fulcrum is the atmosphere for which such a thing seems possible in the head of who does it. I am the mother of one of those middle-class boys. We are all parents, I Jasmine Trinca, Riccardo Scamarcio, Valentina Cervi … Once they called us to have children. the life. They’ll make us grandparents. Loading... Advertisements

Do you ever think back to when, as a girl, you start?

After thirty years I have reviewed “Small fires” in an evening to remember Peter Del Monte. I was beautiful! They didn’t tell me enough. And Peter, beyond the pain of loss, he is synonymous with the forgetfulness in which we all swim in this eternal present>.

recently returned from Los Angeles.

In January it was gloomy, sirens and no one on the street. Then as happens in the USA from the worst moments everything soon becomes almost normal. I did the series for Apple TV “The Morning Show 2” which will be seen in September. In America I made 18 films. For “Rain Man, ”After eleven auditions, I knew I was taken when Dustin Hoffman asked me: Now what car are you going to rent here ?.

A lot of satisfaction and some auditions gone wrong.

For “Pretty Woman”I auditioned for eight months, I stayed with Julia Roberts, we waited in a miniskirt to play the same scene. Where really I was hurt “Ghost“. They took Demi Moore, who was perfect. I have not lost for less good actresses than me. They are popular and American, chosen for American roles.

But how to do auditions?

I haven’t done them for twenty years. I got free. I do not mean that I would not do them again if indispensable. But to tell you I like it, no. It’s heavy even when I do them as a director. The actors are put in a bad condition, you are under scrutiny and you are not at your best.

What else?

I made an English film about a soccer tournament of homeless people around the world, which is really done. Then The art of joy as director of the novel by Goliarda Sapienza.

The Pope talks about cinema …

I did not know, how nice. I am very uninformed, I want to say, I was saturated with knowing impromptu things.