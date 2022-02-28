‘I chose the best’; Wolves DT explains why Jiménez was a bench

Midtime Editorial

London England / 27.02.2022 13:52:44





The wolves lost a life duelhim in his aspirations to get closer to european postswell the West Ham defeated them by the minimum. The surprise of the day was that Raúl Jiménez was on the bench at the startwhich was apparently planned by Bruno Lagesince according to his words, ‘the top 11 started’.

Raul Jimenez is he Wolverhampton Goal Man, since this season adds 5 goals and 3 assists in 24 games disputed. Of these duels he started as a starter in 22, but this day he had the second bench from him.

Why did Raúl Jiménez start in banking?

Speaking to the media after the match, Bruno Lage revealed that the 11 players he sent to the field against West Ham were the ones he believed they were in better physical condition, Well, after playing in the middle of the week against Arsenal, I knew that there was fatigue.

“We play Thursday night and today we come here with great energy. I don’t see any difference with that. I don’t give chances to anyone. I believe in the whole team and I chose the best eleven what I thought to come here and win the game”, said the coach of the Wolves.

Lage reiterated that he calendar of the premier league It is often so demanding that players don’t have time to restdue to the heavy load of games, so he prioritizes the physical issue in his boys and therefore this is how he builds his lineups.

“When you have a equipmentyou need keep it to the max because here in the Premier League you have two or three days to recover and every time you need fit players who are capable of performing like today. It was a good game, exciting, both teams tried, they played with the ball and That is the most important”said the DT of the Wolves.

wolves stayed in the eighth position of the premier league with 40 units, 5 points from the Europa League and 7 from the Champions League, because West Ham with 45 and Manchester United with 47 unitsmomentarily have the tickets for the competitions.

​