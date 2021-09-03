I Cinefanatici – because Brokeback Mountain is an eternal film

Always the spokesperson for inclusiveness, the Venice International Film Festival it has taken on sometimes courageous choices during its 77 years of development. This is the case of the 62nd Golden Lion, awarded in 2005 to Brokeback Mountain Secrets, directed by Ang Lee. The project, which takes the baton from So they laughed from Gianni Amelio, leads us towards a new meaning of discrimination, on this occasion of type, which becomes somewhat the leitmotiv of this journey to discover the “cinematic” Venice and the universality of the seventh art. While the Lido, therefore, is preparing for the screening, world premiere of The Lost Daughter, directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, our attention turns instead to the younger brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, co-star with the late Heath Ledger of the cult movie. A film, all in all, that still has a lot to give: that’s why.

Brokeback Mountain Secrets: a troubled process for a risky project

Based on the story Wyoming people (Brokeback Mountain, in the original version), the film had a troubled processing. Written by Annie Proulx and published on the pages of New Yorker in 1997, the story immediately attracted attention to itself. In fact, two years later, in 1999, the screenplay written by Pulitzer Prize Winner Larry McMurtry with Diana Ossana. Nonetheless, no one wanted to take the risk of producing such a project.

From one director to another: initially proposed a Gus Van Sant – that with Beautiful and Damned of 1991 had already thrown into the genre representation at the cinema – the director gave up the project after the rejection of Matt Damon. Brokeback Mountain Secrets, therefore, it passed to Pedro Almodovar, always far from Hollywood productions. When the project seemed to have gotten bogged down, the name of Ang Lee. The Taiwanese director, who distinguished himself thanks to his ability to know how to juggle different production contexts, had already addressed the issue ofhomosexuality with The wedding banquet. At the same time, the fil rouge of his works lay in the eternal tension between social expectations and hidden feelings. A mix that contained in itself the interpretative key for Brokeback Mountain.

The choice of actors

And here, the film has encountered quite a few problems (yet). Initially, in addition to the aforementioned Matt Damon, they had been proposed Mark Wahlberg, who had refused, admitting that the project gave him the creeps, and Joaquin Phoenix. However, the choice ultimately fell on Jack Gyllenhaal And Heath Ledger. The two had already met at the auditions for the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge! – then entrusted to Ewan McGregor. During that first approach, the two performers had developed an intense bond of friendship that removed all doubts from Lee: they would be his Jack Twist (Gyllenhaal) ed Ennis Del Mar (Ledger). To complete the cast, in the role of their respective companions, Anne Hathaway And Michelle Williams. Brokeback Mountain Secrets he was therefore ready to sound the hearts of the public, offering an important example in the representation of genre.

“It all starts and ends at Brokeback Mountain“

The story opens in Wyoming, in 1963. Jack Twist and Ennis Del Mar meet by chance, looking for a seasonal job, which they finally get. The two will have to lead a flock of sheep to pasture at the location that gives the film its title, Brokeback Mountain. The first is immediately open to dialogue, in clear antithesis with the second, shy and introverted. Isolation during the summer months pushes the two young people closer and closer, leading them to unite. But something far deeper is born between them than a simple need for contact: both are rediscovered, one in the other. However, the historical and cultural context does not allow them to experience what, at the time, is judged as one deviance. “It all starts and ends at Brokeback Mountain. ” – so will say Ennis, lying next to Jake, so that it is clear that it is a phase. The two will therefore return to their respective lives, marrying and starting a family. But one day, after meeting again, they will understand that nature cannot be repressed forever.

Because it still matters today Brokeback Mountain Secrets?

When it comes to homosexuality in the cinema, too often we look away. You can let it be understood in a more or less veiled way, with a certain amount of comedy (the character of Occhiofino neither Overtaking, Dino Risi, 1962) or even in a colorful way (The vice Édouard Molina, 1978), but be careful to problematize it. Or, even worse, to normalize it. Too often relegated to the ambit of subcultures, well represented in the so-called cinema of transgression, the representation Queer (“umbrella” category that encompasses all the nuances of the world LGBTQ +) began to be cleared through customs in the 1980s / 1990s. While remaining on an independent circuit, the films of the period offered a much more complex, less “farcical” representation. Until, in cinemas, the result of a great production, it arrived Brokeback Mountain Secrets.

The 2005 film has the great merit, among the very first, of having permanently released from the closet (“Coming Out of the Closet“Is an English expression that indicates the action of coming out into the open) those stories, historically relegated to subcategories. Ennis and Jake’s love emerges in all of hers more visceral and ancestral force and it does so by addressing the widest possible audience. Driven by the desire to affirm the self, to claim one’s nature, as if to say: “We exist and we are there“, They offer themselves to the big screen. Free of that picturesque, too often limiting image, Ennis and Jake are the voice of those who claim nothing more than to be recognized for what they are. And that, above all, he no longer wants to live in secret.

