I Cinefanatici – Ed Wood, worst director ever lives with Johnny Depp

“Product (book, film, TV show and sim.) Characterized by bad taste, vulgarity, themes and subjects chosen deliberately and with satisfaction to attract the public with what is poor, low-grade, of the lowest cultural level.”- browsing the Vocabulary Braids, to the item Trash this is the definition that can be read, which connotes a type of product born already in itself of “low quality”. Whether due to lack of means available, budget constraints, or stories bordering on the absurd, starting from the last century a trend was born that, in parallel with the well-conceived films that arrived in theaters, allowed this to proliferate “Other cinema”. It is a matter of contents, in fact, which found their own artistic status in its very being worse.

But this term would never have been applied to the seventh art without it Edward D. Wood Jr., known simply as Ed Wood. Anyone, going to the cinema or comfortably watching a film – or a series – on their sofa will have, at least once, defined what they saw as Trash. But not everyone, perhaps, knows that he was the one director which was associated with the term, for the first time ever, of Z Movie (Z series movies), also known as Cinema Trash. So that’s who he was Ed Wood, the Peggior director of all time.

Ed Wood, “but is it there or does it do it?”- story of the worst director ever

Born in Poughkeepsie on 10 October 1924, Edward Davis Wood Jr., son of Edward Davis Wood senior, a custodian of the American postal service, and of Lillian C. Phillips. According to the stories – often fictionalized about the director’s life – the mother wanted a girl. For these reasons, in early childhood, she dressed her child as a child. A habit, that of cross-dressing, that Ed Wood he carried with him for the rest of his life and that is the basis of his Glenn or Glenda (1953). In addition to transvestism, he immediately became interested in entertainment and science fiction, with a predilection for comics and cinema. For this reason, he often skipped classes to go to the cinema, where he was struck by the Dracula from Tod Browning. Witnessing the film, he saw for the first time what would later become one of the most frequent interpreters of his works: Bela Lugosi.

The arrival in Hollywood

On the occasion of his twelfth birthday, his parents decided to indulge his passion, giving him his first camera, a Cine Special of the Kodak. After enlisting in the Marine Corps, he was sent to the Pacific to serve the States against the Japanese navy. He returned and in 1947 moved to Hollywood, with the aim of following in the footsteps of Orson Welles. The following year came the turning point in the world of cinema, writing, directing and self-producing Casual Company, a comedy based on a novel of the same name and focusing on the years spent in the Navy. First feature film and first slating – of a long series – by critics. The same year he realized Streets of Laredo a western that, in the wake of Fourth Estate of Welles, began with the death of the protagonist.

Ed Wood’s was a genuine love for the big screen but, at the sight of his projects, many wondered how aware he actually was of the final result. In practice, in no uncertain terms, the question was always the same: “But is it there or does it do it?“This is the case of his” masterpiece “, in absolute terms: Planet 9 From Outer Space (1959). Defined as “The Gone With the Wind of Trash cinema“, Was the film that allowed Ed Wood to be counted by the Medved brothers in theirs The Golden Turkey Awards like worst director ever. Cardboard sets, flying saucers made from car rims and hung from visible nylon threads made the feature film the worst ever made. The term B Movie was no longer sufficient to describe the quality of the film. Thanks to Ed Wood, a new trend was born: that of Z Movies.

Ed Wood, the king of the Trash lives again thanks to Johnny Depp

His career, as well as his personal life, soon came to a halt. The constant slating pushed Ed Wood on the verge of depression, also due to the lack of engagements. He also developed a alcohol addiction which, on December 10, 1978, caused his death from cardiac arrest at the age of 54. Yet, in later times, his films – as well as his peculiar figure – were re-evaluated. The merit of this operation was undoubtedly the film, centered on him, directed by Tim Burton in 1994: Ed Wood. Shot in black and white and based on the biography Nightmare of Ecstasy by Rudolph Gray, was presented in Competition at 48th Cannes Film Festival. To play the role of the director was Johnny Depp, one of the most famous stars of the Nineties: a sort of homage due to one of the most mistreated names in star system.

