I Cinefanatici – Francesco Pannofino: voice of George Clooney and face of Boris

Some of the most famous Hollywood stars have passed “through” him. Or rather, through his unmistakable voice. From George Clooney to Denzel Washington, from Antonio Banderas to Tom Hanks (limited to Forrest Gump): anyone who hears that unique timbre can only think of Francesco Pannofino. Ligurian by birth, Apulian by origin and Roman by adoption since 1972, he is among the most famous voice actors in Italy thanks to his hoarse and scratched voice, so characteristic and yet so flexible. It was, in fact, the Malcolm X by Denzel Washington but also the ruthless Stuntman Mike from Grindhouse – death proof (directed by Quentin Tarantino and performed by Kurt Russell). Not to mention the Danny Ocean by George Clooney in the trilogy of Ocean’s or Hagrid from the saga of Harry Potter. In short, the voice of Francesco Pannofino continues to make a difference.

Not “only” voice actor: Francesco Pannofino is above all René Ferretti

At the same time, Francesco Pannofino is not “just” a voice. The public also got to like him as interpreter in the first person, literally putting his face on it. From the big screen, for which he took part in comedies of the caliber of Males against females, up to the biographical The Pantani case – The murder of a champion, on the small screen taking part in major local productions. Viewers were able to follow him in fiction such as A woman as a friend, The team, The Cesaroni. But also how guest star in Carabinieri, Police District And Cafe room.

The role that nevertheless contributed to making him a living legend of the small screen is undoubtedly that of René Ferretti in the acclaimed out of series Boris. Initially titled The Italian off series, in fact, the show stands out for its strong metalinguistic component, taking us behind the scenes of a fictional television serial, The eyes of the heart 2. Comic-satirical genre, the program aired from 2007 to 2010 and dealt with in such a way desecrating And grotesque the making of the now infamous fiction. Between the daily hitches and obstacles, Boris takes shape through a strong criticism of generalist television production. And it does so through the character of Renato “René” Ferretti, played by Francesco Pannofino. A disenchanted director, he has abandoned any artistic ambitions in favor of a filmed product, as he himself admits in the historical catchphrase, “to the ca ** or dog“.

The return of the out of series Boris

On the other hand, the crew seems to agree with him. From the listless publishing secretary, to that “damn bitch“By the lead actress, Corinna (Carolina Crescentini), that keep looking in the room. From the disenchanted cinematographer Duccio (Nini Bruschetta) to the grumpy electrician Biascica (Paolo Calabresi). The only one trying to keep the shack as Arianna (Caterina Guzzanti), assistant director committed to resolving conflicts on set. In conclusion, Boris – which takes its name from René’s goldfish – is certainly an atypical case of the Italian small screen. For this reason, in fact, it has been defined as “the least Italian TV series ever. ” By dismantling that comedy of misunderstanding, inherent in our local tradition, the show offers a more situational comedy, linked to the peculiarities of each individual character. It is therefore not surprising that it has managed to stand out from other serial productions.

And in fact, 11 years after the last episode – and 10 after the transposition for the big screen – the infamous troupe led by René Ferretti he’s about to come back. It was also the same to announce it Francesco Pannofino, through your Instagram profile. For the production of The Apartment, the fourth season will be available exclusively on Disney +. In short, as Ferretti would say: “Come on, come on, let’s turn it!“

