“I come out too skinny.” Beyoncé demanded to change the poster of ‘Austin Powers in Member of Gold’

It’s been 20 years since the premiere of ‘Austin Powers in Gold Member’, the third installment of the funniest and most idiotic spy movie. The tape starred Mike Myers and Beyoncé, who made him a unexpected demand on the poster of the last installment of the saga.

Who run the world?

In a recent retrospective on the film, Kate Biscoe, the film’s make-up artist, revealed a very curious anecdote about ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’, in which Beyonce played Foxxy Cleopatra. During filming, they brought in a movie poster and Myers asked her if she liked it.

According to Biscoe, Beyoncé replied: “You have made me very thin, that’s not me” and he illustrated it by gesturing the figure of the hourglass. Myers nodded and said, “Okay, we’ll fix it.” After the conversation, Beyoncé went back to filming her scenes and Biscoe asked the actor with a laugh if this was the first time an actress had asked him to make her body bigger than hers, to which he replied, “Yes. . It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars but I’ll do it“.

The anecdote becomes even stronger if we consider that Beyoncé was not the superstar back then that she is now. She was before hits like ‘Crazy in love’ and she still wasn’t as sought after, neither as a singer nor as an actress. She was practically a novice before the cameras and even so, dared to criticize that they modified it with Photoshop.

This practice, sadly, is not exclusively a thing of the past but continues to happen today. own Beyoncé made the same claims when H&M retouched her image for an upcoming advertising campaign and other actresses such as Lena Dunham, Kate Winslet, Inma Cuesta, Alicia Vikander, Keira Knightley or Melissa McCarthy have gone through similar situations and have shown their rejection of them.

As for her career as an actress, ‘Austin Powers in Gold Member’ was her first film role but later others were added, such as ‘The Pink Panther’, ‘Dreamgirls’, ‘obsessed’ or put your voice to Nala in the live-action of ‘The Lion King’.