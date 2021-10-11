“I confess, I have the worst shape ever” – Corriere.it

We could call it his second Independence Day. Will Smith’s first was the science fiction film of the same name; the current one is the desire for normality even for a Hollywood star actor to propose himself without having to fear to perform even without a perfect physical shape. In the social text posted on Instagram today May 4, 2021 Will Smith writes: «I have to confess it to everyone! I have the worst physical shape ever ». In the shot, the star does not show herself with her historic and envied abs, but with a softer belly. All exposed in a shot with a lot of irony: the photo shows him in the garden, presumably with a stretch boxer or a black swimsuit under an open sweatshirt and a smiling face. And on the feet a pair of slippers

Irony and awareness The myth of Will Smith sex symbol more than waned changes codes. And it is also an important message. The actor with irony shows his body without veils. But it also becomes a message, the first male from a public figure and part of the star system which, like the female world, invites the acceptance of the most total normality. On Smith’s profile in the 2020 content you can see him training with abs (the coveted turtle) in plain sight. Now his image is of a man at home.







