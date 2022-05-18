“I confirm. I saw Cristiano, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi but the best…”

Despite being knocked out of the Champions League by Carlo Ancelotti’s side, Pep Guardiola is considered one of the best managers in football today.

However, efficiency and the ability to build elite teams doesn’t translate to his driving skills, as the Spaniard has stoned a fortune of over $300,000 by wrecking four luxury cars in just five years.

Five years ago the technical director began to write a prestigious history when he became Manchester City’s strategist, but the Premier League cups he lifted in that time are likened to the various cars he drove around the city and have crashed on more than one occasion. We invite you to discover the models that the ex-Barcelonian destroyed

Mercedes Glé

The first of the cars that had the curse of Pep Guardiola that he saw driving around downtown was this truck worth around $67,000.

However, the model only lasted a while, as it still struggles to adapt to driving on the right side of the car. For this reason, they make sure that the mirrors are usually the ones that last the least.

Bentley GTX 700

After having a bad experience with the German model, the DT opted for a sleek British purebred car that costs around $200,000.

Perhaps in the hope that it would become easier to drive and adapt to British driving. Although it didn’t happen because of the various shocks he gave her.

Mini Cooper

After the two unsuccessful experiments with luxury vehicles, the head of “Citizens” chose not to spend so much money out of pocket when buying this car for a price ranging from 40 to 80 thousand dollars. Even though it was the ‘make me laugh’ from the press, the Catalan couldn’t come back on his driving misconduct.

Range Rover Sport

The last car Coach Celeste decided to buy was a luxurious four-door van that again suffered the misfortune of its predecessors.

On this occasion, the money that the star burned was about $200,000, which even ruined the car’s engine by charging super gasoline instead of diesel.

On the other hand, it is not only necessary to take into account the price that Pep Guardiola promised for each of the vehicles, since these do not cover the amount of expenses that he had in the repairs that led him to spend another $566,000.