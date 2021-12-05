“I congratulated Napoli, thanks to their very good match. Scudetto? We never first.”

Gian Piero Gasperini he spoke at the press conference as follows: “I congratulated mine and also the Napoli players. Because they brought out a very nice match”.

Was there too high a line on Mertens’ goal?

“If we didn’t play like that we would probably not be in this position. It is a give and take, with a different attitude Demiral would not have scored. Probably if we played lower we would make other mistakes and we would have less chance of scoring three goals against Napoli. It would be possible to score there. ‘excellent of everything “:

For the Scudetto?

“It’s not that I’m not talking about it out of luck, it’s a fact that Milan, Napoli and Inter have been in turn first in the standings. Atalanta never, if in the next matches it happens to touch the first place I will tell you that we fight for the Scudetto. To win the championships you need more than 80 points, even if this year the scudetto quota could be lower “.

Aren’t you talking about the Scudetto to avoid sparking too much enthusiasm?

“I’m not here to be a firefighter, it’s too early to make certain assessments. Otherwise we run the risk of not being satisfied with what we’re doing, the guys are doing something extraordinary, not only for the classification but for the performance we have done. “