“I constantly think about that boy killed, he could have been my son. It’s terrible”

“I constantly think about that murdered boy, he could have been my son. It’s terrible”. The mother of Roberto Malaspina, the 27-year-old Perugian who was injured in New York during a multiple attack that cost the life of Davide Giri, a 30-year-old Italian PhD student at Columbia University, is waiting to know if her husband will not be able to leave for the USA or not.

The son was stabbed while he was in a park in Harlem, which tends to be quiet, the woman says. He arrived in New York last Wednesday for a study stay at the same prestigious New York university as Davide, for which there was nothing to do. The alleged attacker was arrested, he is 25 years old and has a history of robberies and assaults. Probably he also injured Roberto, hit in the abdomen and back, “wounds not deep” explains the mother.

He is hospitalized for observation “in one of the best hospitals in New York” from which encouraging news arrives: “He is not in danger of life, he will remain under observation for at least 3 days – adds the woman – Fortunately, our son is also followed with great care by the consulate. The consul assured us that he will provide him with all the necessary support. His study colleagues and the Italian teacher are close to him “.

The last contact of family members, due to the time difference, was last night. “We talked about his condition. His father, my husband, is a doctor, he asked him as many questions as possible to try to understand how he is “. But nothing about aggression. “He still doesn’t want to talk about it, he doesn’t feel like remembering the accident. It is the shock immediately. He will do it when he hears it, he will certainly have done it to the police ”.

“We do not know the details yet – explains the lady – but the hypothesis of the robbery does not convince us very much”. He would have been injured right away, without a request or a threat. A third person would also have been injured. “The episodes aren’t related to us, they didn’t even know each other. The truth is that what happened to David could have happened to our son ”.