“I continue for the love of Ferriere”

For twenty-one years he has been coming from outside the province to carry out the medical service in Ferriere. The attachment to this mountain territory of Dr. Mehdi Sabri has no equal. Sixty-four, was born in Rasht, near the Caspian Sea, in Iran. “I come from a city famous for its gastronomy: it has 170 different local dishes,” he explains himself. In Rasht he took the entrance exam to military medicine, after graduating from high school. “There were few universities in disposition, I managed to enter the medical faculty of the army – he adds – but then I came to Italy. After a few years the war between Iraq and Iran: by training in the army I would certainly have been employed at the front ».

In 1976-77 he studied between Modena and Verona, specializing in Geriatrics. “After completing my studies, I worked for a long time between Modena and San Giovanni in Persiceto (Bologna)”. How did you discover Piacentino? In 2000 a colleague of hers from the Bolognese town moved to Alta Valnure to work as a medical guard in Farini. So Dr. Sabri arrives, by chance, in this valley. «Nobody came around here, I offered myself as owner in Bettola. In light of the specialization in Geriatrics, the Ausl diverted me to Ferriere with the following motivation: “There are many elderly people in that area”.

It was the March 2000 when Sabri starts working in the mountains, in the clinic located in the municipality of Ferrier. Since then he has been commuting between Modena, the city where he lives, and the capital of Alta Valnure. «I work in the province of Modena, I help my colleagues in general medicine, I am a collaborator. I replace them when they go sick, when they go on vacation or have problems. And at the weekend I work as a doctor ».

But don’t you mind moving to Ferriere to work as a doctor? «No, I am happy to come here. I settled in immediately, the people of Ferrier loved me from the beginning, especially the elderly. Unfortunately many of them have passed away in these twenty years, I have seen closely the depopulation of some villages left without residents ». The numbers need no further comment: when Sabri first arrived in Alta Valnure, Ferriere had 2,200 residents. Today, twenty years later, it has half of them: 1100.

The doctor is perfectly happy around here. “I like everything about this area, when I’m free I go for some walks.” But the doctor’s passion is another: cooking. “Restaurants around here never disappoint, in times of wild boar then … but I love everything.”

Years ago he happened to cover the service also on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, consecutively, day and night, as a shift. Now it is no longer possible: after 12 hours of shift a doctor must disconnect, by law. “If it were up to me, I would change this rule immediately – explains Dr. Sabri -, because in a reality like Ferriere the shift, except in the summer period, is not heavy. The calls or visits are not many, there is talk of 2-3 interventions in turn. So I would gladly make myself available to cover a whole weekend, staying in the capital, available in case of need ».

The profession of medical guard is now on the verge of extinction. The future of the service itself in Ferriere and in other mountain realities is also cyclically questioned, where it is difficult to find available operators. How come there is no one? «There have been errors of assessment – is Sabri’s thought – in the last twenty years. The NHS is like a factory of 100 workers. When a few dozen of these retire, the factory replaces them immediately. The health system, no. There is a lack of anesthetists, family doctors and medical guards and other figures as well. It’s a bad reality ».

Then, there are also personal choices of the professionals. “Being a family doctor is a hard and responsible job. You prefer to be a hospital or specialist doctor. These figures, especially in smaller countries, are disappearing and nobody says anything. There is no protest, no one does anything. The importance of family doctors and medical guards should be recognized more ».

According to his experience, the approach between doctor and patient also changes at these latitudes. «In San Giovanni in Persiceto – he says – we can define it as a city, many called for” bullshit “. Others arrive at the doctor’s office late, after many days of suffering. Here in the mountains, I don’t know why, it’s different: the medical guard is used correctly, they call immediately, that is when they are sick. In summer, however, with the advent of tourists, everything changes even in these parts and the concerns towards us increase considerably ».

Dr. Sabri hasn’t returned to Iran for many years. “Politically I do not agree what my country of origin carries on, many are running away and I don’t go back willingly. I have been an Italian citizen since 2010. And, besides being Italian, I also feel Ferrierese! On the other hand, the patients from the beginning spoke to me in dialect, which I did not understand. The first expression I understood is“Been: Oh iammè, oh iammè”. I heard it from the elderly that they were sick, it struck me immediately. It is for the love of Ferriere and his people that I carry on in this business ».