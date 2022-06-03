“I could eat poop every day”: Kim Kardashian will do anything to stay young

Kim Kardashian once again confided in her daily life this Wednesday, June 1, even if some could have done without it. Indeed, the businesswoman is ready to do the unthinkable to stay young.

Separated from American rapper Kanye West, international star Kim Kardashian has been showing her happiness for a few months: today, she is in a relationship with Pete Davidson, who formerly shared the life of singer Ariana Grande and actress Phoebe Dynevor. A relationship that can sometimes be at the center of criticism, especially about their age difference since the actor has 13 years younger than the Kardashian star.

But if North’s mother is only 41 years old today, she remains afraid of the idea of ​​getting older in the years to come. Moreover, during an interview, the mother of the family indicated that she would be ready to testing improbable and rather sickening techniques to preserve one’s youth. Be careful, get ready… it’s out of the ordinary.

Kim Kardashian ready to do anything to stay young?

Asked by our American colleagues from New York Times this Wednesday, June 1, Kim Kardashian confided in her age, but above all his desire to stay young by all means. And yes, the 41-year-old American businesswoman has partly revealed that she was ready to test new techniques, not necessarily surgical, to be able to keep her current state of health, but also her beauty.

And among the techniques mentioned, we find that of eating excrement. No, it’s not a joke: “I can try anything! If you literally told me I had to eat poo every day and I could look younger, I could do it. I could do it” she confided. Even if Kim Kardashian has always accustomed her audience with her shock sentences, this one should go down in history.

Moreover, it did not take long for Internet users to react to this information: “Why do I feel like that means she’s already done it?”, can we read on Instagram. Perhaps the young woman was snubbed by Buckingham Palace for the jubilee of Elizabeth II because of these revelations? Good question.