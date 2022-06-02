“I could eat poop”

Separated from Kanye West after going through a difficult period when her ex harassed her via social networks (and not only), Kim Kardashian displays her happiness: she is now in a relationship with Pete Davidson who previously dated Ariana Grande and Phoebe Dynevor. A cloudless relationship for the moment despite their age difference: the comedian is 13 years younger than the star of The Kardashianss. In a new interview, Kim Kardashian revealed that she’s not too fond of the idea of ​​aging and would be ready to test unlikely – and gross – techniques to stay fresh.

Kim Kardashian will do anything to stay young

Asked by The New York Times, Kim Kardashian confided in her age and her desire to stay young at all costs. And she’s not kidding at all. The 41-year-old businesswoman notably revealed that she was ready to test quite special techniques so as not to age. Among them ? Eating poop. “I can try anything! If you literally told me I had to eat poo every day and I could look younger, I could do it. I could do it” she said. A joke? We hope because frankly, it’s a little abused.

